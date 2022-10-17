New Book About Motherhood And Brain Science Can Help Redefine Maternal Instincts

When a person becomes pregnant, they are given a million pieces of advice, and most of them revolve around one sentiment: "Trust your instincts." The role of being a mom has changed throughout history, but one thing that has remained a constant is the idea of "maternal instinct." According to Collins Dictionary, maternal instinct is defined as "the natural tendency that a mother has to behave or react in a particular way around her child or children." But having a baby doesn't mean you'll suddenly have answers to all the questions you're bound to have, and you might experience a lot of worry or stress while you are trying to figure that out. This leads a lot of women to believe they aren't doing a good job as a parent, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Outdated parenting books can make some ridiculous claims, so many people understandably choose to avoid these self-help guides. But don't count out every parenting book on the market — after experiencing the trials and mental hurdles of motherhood firsthand, author Chelsea Conaboy felt the need for a parenting book that assured new moms that it's okay to not be okay sometimes, so she wrote one. Her book is entitled, "Mother Brain: How Neuroscience Is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood", a science-based guide that dives into the emotional complexities of becoming a mother, and how society's definition of maternal instincts and expectations of motherhood might be doing more harm than good.