What You Need To Know About The Latest Anti-Trans Laws Sweeping The Nation

Despite being the party of "personal freedom," many Republicans have been fighting to limit the rights of trans people. Since North Carolina passed their "bathroom bill" in 2016, the wave of anti-trans laws being introduced in state legislatures has only grown, their reach expanding into restricting who has access to gender-affirming healthcare, per USA Today. Legislatures have since been emboldened by the Supreme Court's 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which ruled that companies with 15 employees or more could not discriminate on the basis of sexuality or gender identity, per The Washington Post.

As the ACLU explains, the Bostock decision makes it possible for an employee in any state — regardless of the state's political leaning — to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission if they believe they've been fired for discriminatory purposes. The ACLU added that sexual and gender orientation cases that had previously been dismissed were now able to be revisited because of the Supreme Court's decision, with many using the Supreme Court's own compelling reasoning, rather than any anti-discrimination laws, to win their cases.

Despite Republican Senator Josh Haley of Montana saying the Supreme Court's decision "represents the end of the conversation legal movement," The Washington Post reports that the introduction of anti-trans laws in the United States has only increased. In an investigation back in January 2022, USA Today found that ahead of the 2022 legislative sessions, there were already 280 bills that either had been filed or were being filed.