BravoCon 2022: Shannon Beador's Update On Ex David's Marriage Situation Is Truly Mind-Boggling

Over the weekend, the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" sat down for a panel at BravoCon 2022 to talk about the show and their personal lives. According to a reporter from The List, Shannon Beador was asked for her thoughts on ex-husband David Beador's marriage situation. In response to recent reports of David and Lesley Beador filing for divorce, Shannon said, "I think they're back together. ... I don't think [Lesley] did [file for divorce]. She just posted a video of [David's] arm out to dinner, and he slowly rolled his wrist to show a wedding band. Who lives their lives on social media?"

Shortly after Shannon's comments at BravoCon, Lesley posted photos of her and David posing and smiling with their daughter Anna to Instagram. The current status of the couple's relationship remains unclear, and despite her hunches, Shannon admits that she's not sure where they stand either. She told Us Weekly, "Maybe they're back together. It changes daily, weekly. I don't know."