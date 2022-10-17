BravoCon 2022: Shannon Beador's Update On Ex David's Marriage Situation Is Truly Mind-Boggling
"Real Housewives of Orange County"'s Shannon Beador is no stranger to sharing her personal life with the world. On the Bravo reality show, fans have seen her go through ups and downs, but one of the most dramatic events was Beador's publicized divorce from ex-husband David Beador. The couple separated and filed for divorce in 2017 after 17 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" (per ET Online). Though the couple shares three daughters, their relationship remains strained. "If [David's] on the phone with my daughters and he hears my voice, he hangs up the phone," Shannon said on a January 2022 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
According to People, David married Lesley Beador in October 2020 but filed for divorce in September. Just days later, he withdrew the divorce documents. Then, Lesley responded by saying she was filing for divorce. Shannon gave her take on the messy situation and what she really thinks is going on.
Shannon Beador shared her unfiltered opinion on David's divorce drama
Over the weekend, the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" sat down for a panel at BravoCon 2022 to talk about the show and their personal lives. According to a reporter from The List, Shannon Beador was asked for her thoughts on ex-husband David Beador's marriage situation. In response to recent reports of David and Lesley Beador filing for divorce, Shannon said, "I think they're back together. ... I don't think [Lesley] did [file for divorce]. She just posted a video of [David's] arm out to dinner, and he slowly rolled his wrist to show a wedding band. Who lives their lives on social media?"
Shortly after Shannon's comments at BravoCon, Lesley posted photos of her and David posing and smiling with their daughter Anna to Instagram. The current status of the couple's relationship remains unclear, and despite her hunches, Shannon admits that she's not sure where they stand either. She told Us Weekly, "Maybe they're back together. It changes daily, weekly. I don't know."