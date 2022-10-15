Why Twitter Users Are Comparing BravoCon 2022 To Fyre Festival

After the first BravoCon event in 2019, it was clear that this was something the fans wanted more of (per Variety). For the first time, everyone's favorite Bravo celebrities were under the same roof, giving fans newfound access to the people starring in their favorite shows. From Housewives to SURvers to Below Deck crew, the who's who of Bravo was present. During the event, Andy Cohen even revealed a new city in the Housewives franchise, which was the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," now in their third season. There were initially plans to hold the event again in 2020, but the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic put a stop to that. However, Cohen remained vigilant that the event would eventually come to fruition again. Despite being skipped again last year, BravoCon 2022 is officially in full swing, with all of the top Bravo stars making appearances throughout the weekend (via E! News).

One of the most highly anticipated panels at this weekend's BravoCon 2022 event was the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," discussion featuring every cast member except for Diana Jenkins, who isn't scheduled for anything. The event also saw the crowd boo longtime cast member Lisa Rinna as she entered the room, causing her to give the middle finger to the crowd, Page Six reported.

However, despite the excitement for that panel and the event as a whole, it appears that the entire BravoCon 2022, specifically the "RHOBH" discussion, has been plagued with security issues, and fans aren't happy.