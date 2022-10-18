Queen Camilla Shared A Moment With Pop Music Royalty Before Presenting A Prestigious Award

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III of England, has begun fulfilling some of her new royal duties, and that includes attending prestigious awards ceremonies in London. On Monday, October 18, the queen consort attended The Booker Prize festivities, which celebrate the English-speaking world's top literary award, according to its website. The 75-year-old royal not only presented the Booker Prize for fiction to author Shehan Karunatilaka for "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida," but she mingled with a shortlist of authors and celebrities during a reception and dinner that coincided with the special event (via People).

Camilla Parker Bowles, who has long promoted literacy by visiting students, prisoners, and workplaces to discuss its benefits, launched an initiative called The Reading Room in 2021 after releasing book recommendations to encourage people to read during quarantine, People reported.

During the 2022 Booker Prize events, Camilla seemed to make a new friend — and it's one you might not expect.