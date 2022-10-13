Queen Camilla's Latest Outing Marks A Big First

Queen consort Camilla visited the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on her own, according to People. She publicly met with frontline workers who support victims of domestic violence as well as meeting with some domestic violence victims. She had a sweet moment with the three-week-old baby of Shana Begum. Begum is a pioneer for the domestic abuse charity SafeLives where she shares her history with domestic abuse; Camilla has been a patron of the charity since 2020, per Hello. Upon hearing that Begum said her life was now "very different," Camilla said it was "really nice to hear such a positive story," per Evening Standard.

Suzanne Jacob, CEO of SafeLives, was excited about Camilla's choice of solo outing: "So many pressures, so many choices, so many things that people will be asking her to engage in, but she's made this a priority," per Town & Country. Supporting survivors of domestic violence, rape, and sexual abuse has been a focus of Camilla's charity work.

The first joint outing for Camilla and King Charles III after the royal period of mourning had ended was to Dunfermline in Scotland to recognize its being awarded city status during the Platinum Jubilee, per Scotsman.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.