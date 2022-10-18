Football Fans Showed Their True Feelings About Jill Biden At Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles may have won against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but there was one fan who didn't have such a good game at home: Jill Biden (via ESPN). The first lady, who hails from Eagles country, was on hand to help with the pre-match coin toss and to promote the administration's cancer-fighting initiative (via New York Post). Unfortunately, fans at Lincoln Financial Field were not feeling the love for the President's wife.

According to the Post and many accounts on Twitter, Joe Biden's other half was booed by the crowd. The good news is that the professor kept her cool and seemed totally unfazed by the less-than-warm reception, as you can see in a video taken from the game and posted online. Many Twitter users commended First Lady Biden for remaining composed, but as one person noted, the moment did get a little uncomfortable. "This is so embarrassing for I *almost* feel sorry for her," the individual admitted.

As many other Twitter users shared video of the "embarrassing" incident, people promptly began dissecting why Biden was booed — or was she?