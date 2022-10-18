If You Don't Know Who Joe Biden's Brother Is, That's About To Change

Earlier this month, it was leaked that the U.S. Attorney General in Delaware had a big decision to make after it was alleged that there was enough evidence to press charges against first son Hunter Biden following a four-year investigation into his taxes and business dealings. Since then, well, nothing has happened.

Now, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has long accused the FBI of bias in looking into Hunter's criminality — especially in light of the raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year, not to mention major fallout after at least one senior agent on the Biden case stepped down after demonstrating clear bias — is raising a red flag yet again about the president's son and another family member.

Taking to Twitter Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member tweeted, "FBI possesses significant and voluminous evidence of potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden; what hv the FBI and Justice Department, to include U.S. Attorney Weiss, done to investigate??? Transparency brings accountability."

The Senator also sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, naming James Biden in addition to Hunter as being implicated. So who exactly is this Biden family member, and what does he have to do with the investigation?