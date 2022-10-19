Novi Brown Of Sistas Explains How Astrology Changed Her Life - Exclusive

Novi Brown is a woman of many interests. Besides her busy acting career, which has spanned everything from theater to TV commercials to her current turn as Sabrina Hollins — one of a group of close-knit, single professional women on the hit BET show "Sistas" — she is a fashion influencer whose Instagram page regularly celebrates her Black heritage. She made a splash at this year's BET awards with her dramatic black gown covered with cowrie shells, an important symbol in some African traditions.

But Brown's drive and vision didn't come out of nowhere. She credits much of her current success to her embrace of astrology, which she discovered at a challenging point in her life. "I got into astrology because I was feeling lost in life. I was like, 'When is it my turn? I don't understand. What am I doing wrong?'" she told The List.

Today, she shares her passion for astrology through her YouTube show, "Conversation & Constellations," where she answers fan questions and talks to guests about their personal charts and how those charts impact their lives. In our exclusive interview, she shared how she uses astrology to guide her daily life.