A New Take On A Classic '90s Hair Color Is About To Be Everywhere This Fall And Winter

Like most other hair colorings, frosting requires a diligent routine to keep it bright and shiny, especially because the cool-shade highlights are prone to look dull. "I always recommend my clients use Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, and Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil at home to give the hair shine since cooler tones reflect less light than a golden warm tone," Bianca Hillier, a celebrity hair colorist, told Glamour.

There are some other factors to control to make sure your new color lasts longer. Heat can contribute to color fade, so make sure that if you are a regular iron curler user you are using a heat protectant (via Wella). You might want to try Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray, which was named the best overall heat protectant spray of 2022 by Byrdie. It's also key to use a color-treated hair shampoo to neutralize brassiness and maintain the cool blonde shade. For that, try the Goodbye Yellow by Schwarzkopf Shampoo which was named as one of the best purple shampoos in the market by NBC News.

Now you're ready to rock the newest hair trend of the season!