A New Take On A Classic '90s Hair Color Is About To Be Everywhere This Fall And Winter
New season means new hair trends, and we're here for the new look taking over this fall. As seen on Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, hair frosting — a spin-off on the 90's hair color trend of frosted tips — will be taking the main stage this fall and winter. The technique involves bleaching thin strands of hair scattered across the hair while leaving the base in a darker shade. This creates an illusion of delicate contrast that gives dimension to the hair and highlights the face.
While this technique might sound like other popular coloring trends, there are some major differences. According to Taylor Taylor London's color director Stuart Marsh, hair frosting is very distinct from balayage for this reason: "Frosting typically uses small, cool-blonde tones to contrast the darker base color [rather than the warmer, buttery tones that tend to be used when creating balayage]," Marsh told Refinery29. "It's the best result for clients who want an easy, manageable color without high commitment."
Follow a hair care routine for best results
Like most other hair colorings, frosting requires a diligent routine to keep it bright and shiny, especially because the cool-shade highlights are prone to look dull. "I always recommend my clients use Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, and Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil at home to give the hair shine since cooler tones reflect less light than a golden warm tone," Bianca Hillier, a celebrity hair colorist, told Glamour.
There are some other factors to control to make sure your new color lasts longer. Heat can contribute to color fade, so make sure that if you are a regular iron curler user you are using a heat protectant (via Wella). You might want to try Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray, which was named the best overall heat protectant spray of 2022 by Byrdie. It's also key to use a color-treated hair shampoo to neutralize brassiness and maintain the cool blonde shade. For that, try the Goodbye Yellow by Schwarzkopf Shampoo which was named as one of the best purple shampoos in the market by NBC News.
Now you're ready to rock the newest hair trend of the season!