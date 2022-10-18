Inside Princess Anne's Recent James Bond Moment
Before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Anne, Princess Royal, would regularly help with the late monarch's royal duties — mainly handing out honors like MBEs, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, according to BBC Newsround. However, Anne reportedly does these ceremonies differently than the typical royal protocol (via Express). They are often tightly run events so that each recipient can receive their honor in a time-effective way. But the royal liked to spend time speaking with each person, according to her former private secretary Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN.
"Some of the Palace authorities thought Anne's investitures went on a bit too long," he said in the ITV documentary "Anne: The Princess Royal At 70," per Express. "But it gave enormous joy and pride to the recipients which, at the end of the day, is what it's all about."
Since her mother's death, Anne is back handing out these special honors — with her most recent investiture including a very important figure in British cinema.
Daniel Craig now holds the same royal titles as James Bond
At the end of 2021, Queen Elizabeth II announced her New Year's honors list, which included Daniel Craig (via People) for his services to theater and cinema. The monarch gave him the title of Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG), the same title given to James Bond, according to The Telegraph. On Twitter, the royal family posted a photo of Anne, Princess Royal, and Craig with the caption, "We've been expecting you," a nod to the Bond films.
Just before the premiere of "No Time To Die" last September, Craig was also awarded the honorary title of Royal Navy Commander — again, like Bond (per the Royal Navy). First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin noted that Bond is "a Naval Officer who keeps Britain safe during missions across the globe" and "that's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."
The royals are regular attendees of James Bond premieres
While it was the first time Anne, Princess Royal met with Daniel Craig, she has met with his James Bond predecessors. In 1973, she attended the premiere of "Live and Let Die" at the Odeon Theater in Leicester Square (via British Pathe). Anne met with the film stars and spoke with Bond himself, Roger Moore. Other celebrities at the premiere included Paul and Linda McCartney and David Bowie. Anne attended "The Spy Who Loved Me" premiere in 1977, again at the Odeon Theater, according to the James Bond fansite MI6 Headquarters. She was accompanied by her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and met with Roger Moore for a second time, as well as other stars from the film.
The royal family has attended several Bond premieres, the last being "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in September 2021, which was attended by William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla (per Royal Watcher). The first premiere a royal attended was "You Only Live Twice" at the Odeon Theater in 1967, which saw Queen Elizabeth II meet with Sean Connery. She was also at the premiere of "Casino Royale" in 2006, which saw Daniel Craig portray Bond for the first time.