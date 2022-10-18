Inside Princess Anne's Recent James Bond Moment

Before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Anne, Princess Royal, would regularly help with the late monarch's royal duties — mainly handing out honors like MBEs, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, according to BBC Newsround. However, Anne reportedly does these ceremonies differently than the typical royal protocol (via Express). They are often tightly run events so that each recipient can receive their honor in a time-effective way. But the royal liked to spend time speaking with each person, according to her former private secretary Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN.

"Some of the Palace authorities thought Anne's investitures went on a bit too long," he said in the ITV documentary "Anne: The Princess Royal At 70," per Express. "But it gave enormous joy and pride to the recipients which, at the end of the day, is what it's all about."

Since her mother's death, Anne is back handing out these special honors — with her most recent investiture including a very important figure in British cinema.