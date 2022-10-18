Study Finds That Instagram Can Adversely Affect A Postpartum Mom's Mental Health

Getting parenting tips from around the world can be a great source of information, but too much social media can become harmful to new parents. Per WebMD, Megan Gow, PhD, found that Instagram is especially harmful for women who have just had a baby as they navigate raising their new child while experiencing changes to their body. Gow stated, "We need to be encouraging women to not focus on photos, but to focus on the postpartum experience in an all-encompassing way that includes both physical and mental health."

In the few months after having a baby, a postpartum body is experiencing extreme hormonal changes while the new mom adjusts to her new life with the newborn. During this time, women are extremely vulnerable to images seen on social media. A study that tracked parents' usage of social media found that their feelings about their parental abilities were directly linked to the amount of likes and engagement their posts received. This external validation can cause increased loneliness and comparison to other "influencer parents" seen on social media.

According to the APA, one in seven women will experience postpartum depression. Limiting social media consumption during the few months after birth may reduce the impacts of postpartum depression.

