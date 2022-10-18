General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Reveals How Seriously Soaps Still Take COVID

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn is best known for her long-running role as Alexis Davis on "General Hospital," but she is also known for sharing her blunt opinions on politics, COVID-19, and other topics. Her outspoken thoughts have often created a tizzy on social media and, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, even caused her to clash with former "GH" co-star Ingo Rademacher. Rademacher was fired from "GH" for not complying with the show's vaccine mandate. Grahn expressed her thankfulness that the actor was let go after also clashing with him over controversial remarks he made (via The Wrap).

Longtime "GH" actor Steve Burton, who first joined the soap in 1991, was also let go for refusing to get vaccinated — citing medical and religious exemptions, which were denied. NewsChannel 12 reported on his departure and referenced Grahn's Twitter post in which she stated that "GH" was the "ONLY Daytime Serial to mandate vaccines" at the time. She also posted her criticism of Burton's reasoning on Twitter. She wrote, "It is other people's business if a person's actions due to their 'beliefs' can directly affect the wellbeing of their loved ones, possibl[y] causing them to get seriously ill or die."

Grahn has continued to call for masks and vaccination for actors and maintains that opinion on social media.