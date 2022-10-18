Ulta Beauty Is Facing Hateful Backlash From TERFs. Here's Why

Trans exclusionary radical feminists, or TERFs, for short, have long found a platform for their transphobic remarks on Twitter. One of the biggest internet-based news stories in recent memory came from "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling's tweets that repeated harmful transphobic rhetoric, which she doubled down on via her personal website.

Ulta Beauty has recently been targeted for their inclusion of performer and content creator Dylan Mulvaney on the brand's podcast episode titled "The Beauty Of...Girlhood." Twitter users have disparaged the brand for its trans-inclusive stance on girlhood, concerning Mulvaney's interview reflecting on her beauty journey.

The creator has shared her journey with gender via TikTok, keeping diary-style vlogs titled "Day [x] of being a girl." The 25-year-old social media star has also been empowering other women to embrace themselves, speaking alongside "Euphoria" actress Barbie Ferreira at the Forbes Power Women Summit, which she chronicled on TikTok.

Mulvaney recently addressed the negativity surrounding her videos coming from "conservative news stations," as well as the internet. In an October 7 video, she told fans, "In the moments that I'm not okay, I want you to all remind me that adults can be bullies too." The creator also mentioned articles that have misgendered her, calling them "bad journalism."

This isn't the first time a beauty company has come under fire for trans-inclusive advertising. Per The Cut, Estée Lauder was the target of Twitter boycotts for including a trans employee in an ad campaign. And though Ulta has released a statement in support of Mulvaney, the internet hate rages on.