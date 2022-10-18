The Bold And The Beautiful Kiss That Rocked The Soap World Leaves Fans Stunned

The ongoing saga of Douglas Forrester's custody has reached new heights on "The Bold and the Beautiful." First, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) ended his marriage after hearing a recording of his wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), seemingly calling child protective services on his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). However, the most recent bombshell on "B&B" was that Thomas was the one behind the call all along. Using a voice-changing app, Thomas framed Brooke for the call in hopes of permanently destroying Brooke and Ridge's marriage (via Michael Fairman TV).

Amid the drama, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been forced to spend more time with Thomas at the Forrester mansion to keep an eye on their son Douglas. Naturally, this has bothered her mother, Brooke, and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), though she believes she's doing what's best. They fear that Hope and Thomas spending more time together will cause his obsession with her to resurface. However, if those red flags weren't enough for Hope's family to be concerned, the jaw-dropping conclusion to a recent "B&B" episode should be.

After everything that has transpired between Hope and Thomas, the last thing anyone would ever expect is a romantic moment between them. Unfortunately, despite the warning signs from Thomas, Hope did the unthinkable at the end of the episode, causing a massive fan response (via Soaps).