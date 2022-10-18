The Bold And The Beautiful Kiss That Rocked The Soap World Leaves Fans Stunned
The ongoing saga of Douglas Forrester's custody has reached new heights on "The Bold and the Beautiful." First, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) ended his marriage after hearing a recording of his wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), seemingly calling child protective services on his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). However, the most recent bombshell on "B&B" was that Thomas was the one behind the call all along. Using a voice-changing app, Thomas framed Brooke for the call in hopes of permanently destroying Brooke and Ridge's marriage (via Michael Fairman TV).
Amid the drama, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been forced to spend more time with Thomas at the Forrester mansion to keep an eye on their son Douglas. Naturally, this has bothered her mother, Brooke, and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), though she believes she's doing what's best. They fear that Hope and Thomas spending more time together will cause his obsession with her to resurface. However, if those red flags weren't enough for Hope's family to be concerned, the jaw-dropping conclusion to a recent "B&B" episode should be.
After everything that has transpired between Hope and Thomas, the last thing anyone would ever expect is a romantic moment between them. Unfortunately, despite the warning signs from Thomas, Hope did the unthinkable at the end of the episode, causing a massive fan response (via Soaps).
Viewers had a mixed reaction to Thomas and Hope's kiss
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a clip of the scene in question, featuring Thomas Forrester and Hope Logan kissing. Given their past, the idea of them having an intimate moment of any kind is borderline unfathomable. Fans have flocked to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the kiss, and while everyone appears stunned, their reactions range from disgusted to excited for the future of "B&B."
Some fans were thrilled to see Hope's squeaky-clean behavior shifting, with one viewer tweeting, "Was this real? ... Personally, I hope it was real because I really like the idea of those two being together, and also '[B&B],' are you setting it up for Liam and Brooke to get together?" Another viewer acknowledged the chemistry between Hope and Thomas, saying, "Y'all have to admit, if this was written right, these two have major chemistry. I'm here for an affair."
However, not everyone had positive reactions to the drama. One viewer wrote, "Why do y'all insist on taking his character to the dark side?! It's bad enough you rehash the same decades-old storylines constantly. At this point, Steffy, Thomas, Taylor, [and] Ridge are unbearable for me to watch." However, some viewers didn't believe the kiss was even real. One commented, "Who was daydreaming, Thomas or Hope? Cause I'm not falling for '[B&B's]' rigamarole! This ain't 1990."
Stay tuned to see the fall-out of the scandalous — and possibly imaginary — kiss.