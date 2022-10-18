How Older Adults Can Use Regular Strength Training To Extend Their Lives

For years, people have been encouraged to perform regular aerobic activity in an effort to boost their health and longevity. However, strength training has also been found to provide a bevy of long-lasting health benefits, including living longer.

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, simply doing strength training can help seniors extend their life. The study shows that people over 65 years of age who performed strength training two to six times a week lived longer than those who did it less than two times a week.

When combined with aerobic activity, longevity is further increased. The study's author Dr. Bryant Webber, an epidemiologist in the Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN, "We found that each type of physical activity was independently associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality in older adults."

He continued, "Those who met the muscle-strengthening guideline only (versus neither guideline) had (a) 10% lower risk of mortality, those who met the aerobic guideline only had 24% lower risk of mortality, and those who met both guidelines had 30% lower risk."