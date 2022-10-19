Why Anna Duggar's Zodiac Sign Makes Her So Loyal To Disgraced Husband Josh
The following article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.
Anna Duggar has endured challenges in her marriage that would have sent most wives running to a lawyer long ago. Her husband, Josh Duggar, was a popular reality show star when she first met him. And, after they wed, Anna also joined the cast of "Counting On" and showed the world what appeared to be their happy family life.
Then came a string of scandals, which revealed that Josh had cheated on Anna and become addicted to porn, among other things. He was ultimately arrested and convicted on multiple counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Josh is currently serving more than 12 years in federal prison as a result, per NPR.
And yet, through everything, Anna has remained quietly loyal to her husband. She attended Josh's trial, walking into court hand in hand with him. Just before his sentence was handed down, Anna even wrote a letter to the judge praising Josh's parenting skills and pointing out that their family income would suffer as a result of him doing time (via Radar Online).
Fans have been wondering why Anna continues to stay with her disgraced husband. Her religious beliefs are definitely a big part of it — the Duggars' church strongly discourages divorce. But the answer might also lie in her stars.
Josh Duggar's zodiac sign indicates he's deceiving Anna
Professional astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut, also known as the AstroTwins, recently spoke to The U.S. Sun about Josh and Anna Duggar's astrological signs and how they relate to the current state of their marriage. Anna is a Cancer, aka the crab. Loyalty is a signature Cancer characteristic, along with sensitivity and a deep love for home and family matters.
As the AstroTwins explained, "Cancer is the sign of the mother, home, and roots, and likely she feels she's doing what's best for her children by keeping her family intact." The duo added that Anna has her moon in Libra, which drives the reality star to pretend to the world that everything's fine, when in fact, she's feeling the stress of being a mom of seven who only sees her husband for brief periods in jail (via Radar Online).
Cancers tend to think of themselves as being dependent when they're actually capable of handling themselves well. Meanwhile, Josh is a Pisces. The two water signs work well in a relationship together, but Josh was also born under a full moon. "His chart indicates compulsive behaviors and smooth-talking powers to spin a story and tell his wife what she wants to hear," the AstroTwins pointed out.
Interestingly, Anna might have known more about his crimes than she's letting on, too, while Duggar watchers should stay on alert for further shocks, as the astrologers warned "more ugly secrets about Josh" are imminent.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.