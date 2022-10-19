Why Anna Duggar's Zodiac Sign Makes Her So Loyal To Disgraced Husband Josh

The following article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

Anna Duggar has endured challenges in her marriage that would have sent most wives running to a lawyer long ago. Her husband, Josh Duggar, was a popular reality show star when she first met him. And, after they wed, Anna also joined the cast of "Counting On" and showed the world what appeared to be their happy family life.

Then came a string of scandals, which revealed that Josh had cheated on Anna and become addicted to porn, among other things. He was ultimately arrested and convicted on multiple counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. Josh is currently serving more than 12 years in federal prison as a result, per NPR.

And yet, through everything, Anna has remained quietly loyal to her husband. She attended Josh's trial, walking into court hand in hand with him. Just before his sentence was handed down, Anna even wrote a letter to the judge praising Josh's parenting skills and pointing out that their family income would suffer as a result of him doing time (via Radar Online).

Fans have been wondering why Anna continues to stay with her disgraced husband. Her religious beliefs are definitely a big part of it — the Duggars' church strongly discourages divorce. But the answer might also lie in her stars.