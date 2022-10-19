Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces The Release Of Her Explosive New Book

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has long been considered the rebel of her family, though not quite the regular, James Dean type. The world watched her grow up on "19 Kids & Counting," which followed the Duggars, who were famed for their strong religious faith and ultra-conservative lifestyle. Even then, Jinger seemed to stand out from her 18 siblings: In one episode, she admitted that she hoped to live in a city someday, even if it meant moving away from the rural Arkansas town she called home (via HuffPost).

Following the family tradition, Jinger married young, to former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, and had two daughters in quick succession. But Jinger soon showed fans she was ready to break the Duggar mold. While most of her siblings have stayed close to home, Jinger and Jeremy now live in L.A., fulfilling her dream of an exciting urban lifestyle.

She was also the first of her sisters to break the strict Duggar dress code, which dictates that girls must wear long skirts and keep their arms and upper chest covered at all times (via CafeMom). From there, Jinger continued to drift further from her parents' orbit; collecting pricey sneakers, attending a Michael Bublé concert, and perhaps most shocking of all, leaving her childhood faith group and joining Jeremy's church instead.

But Jinger's biggest act of rebellion is still to come. She's releasing a book that details her break from her parents' controversial church, which will undoubtedly cause quite a stir with the rest of the Duggars.