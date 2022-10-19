The Cause That Has Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, And Michelle Obama Uniting

One may not expect Jill Biden and Melania Trump to unite over anything. After all, the First Lady and wife of the former president have taken veiled digs at one another in the past, with the Democrat sporting a "Love" jacket to last year's G7 summit, seemingly throwing shade on Trump's controversial "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" look from when her husband was in office (via Independent). Meanwhile, the former model snarked about Vogue's "obvious bias" when the magazine chose Biden for its cover, after not asking Trump during her time in the White House.

The thought of adding Hillary Clinton to this volatile mix is unthinkable, considering how at odds the former candidate for president and the Trumps have been over the years. And while Clinton and Michelle Obama may be like-minded when it comes to politics, remember, the former first ladies have not always shown a united front, especially back in 2016 when Obama seemingly criticized Clinton for not being a proper family role model (via The Washington Post).

But all of these former first ladies — yes, even Clinton and Trump! — have put their policy differences aside for a very important cause.