The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes

We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll.

Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large numbers of people vote early, the outcome of an election tends to favor Democrats. Just think about the last presidential election, when COVID fears encouraged mail-in ballots at record rates (via Reuters and Pew Research Center).

But now, as Republicans lead midterm Congressional races by 2 percentage points according to Politico, could a surge in early voting signal that the ultimate outcome of the midterms might in fact add up to Democratic victories?

Indeed, according to ABC News, early voter turnout this year is remarkably high for an election cycle that will not see a new leader seated in the Oval Office.