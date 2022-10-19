General Hosptial Casts Elizabeth's Parents After A 25-Year-Wait

Before he was known as the U.S. operative who could improvise anything with the smallest household parts, MacGyver, on the TV series of the same name, Richard Dean Anderson played Dr. Jeff Webber on "General Hospital" from 1976 to 1981, per Soaps in Depth. After years of drama with Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and Heather Webber (Robin Mattson), Jeff left Port Charles and married a woman named Carolyn off-screen. Eventually, Jeff and Carolyn sent their daughters, Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to live with their grandmother, Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames). Jeff also had an affair with Naomi Dreyfuss (Gigi Bermingham) which produced another daughter, Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) — again, off-screen.

According to Soap Central, Elizabeth went through her own drama and heartache over the years and eventually grew to become a pillar of the community as a nurse. Lately, Liz has been experiencing periods of blacking out and can't account for those times. She's also having partial flashbacks to what she believes was a serious, possibly tragic event in her past which may be linked to her parents. Jeff and Carolyn never came to see their daughters in Port Charles but it seems that their visit is now imminent (via Soap Dirt).

Although fans, and Soap Opera Spy, have been speculating that Anderson would be returning to the show as Jeff, "General Hospital" recently released some surprising casting news.