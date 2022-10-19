General Hosptial Casts Elizabeth's Parents After A 25-Year-Wait
Before he was known as the U.S. operative who could improvise anything with the smallest household parts, MacGyver, on the TV series of the same name, Richard Dean Anderson played Dr. Jeff Webber on "General Hospital" from 1976 to 1981, per Soaps in Depth. After years of drama with Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and Heather Webber (Robin Mattson), Jeff left Port Charles and married a woman named Carolyn off-screen. Eventually, Jeff and Carolyn sent their daughters, Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to live with their grandmother, Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames). Jeff also had an affair with Naomi Dreyfuss (Gigi Bermingham) which produced another daughter, Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) — again, off-screen.
According to Soap Central, Elizabeth went through her own drama and heartache over the years and eventually grew to become a pillar of the community as a nurse. Lately, Liz has been experiencing periods of blacking out and can't account for those times. She's also having partial flashbacks to what she believes was a serious, possibly tragic event in her past which may be linked to her parents. Jeff and Carolyn never came to see their daughters in Port Charles but it seems that their visit is now imminent (via Soap Dirt).
Although fans, and Soap Opera Spy, have been speculating that Anderson would be returning to the show as Jeff, "General Hospital" recently released some surprising casting news.
The shocking General Hospital casting news heard around the world
As Soap Opera Digest reported, "General Hospital" recently recast the role of Jeff Webber, as well as casting his heretofore unseen wife, Carolyn — the parents of Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). While Anderson became a science fiction superstar on the series "Stargate SG-1," another sci-fi icon has been cast as Carolyn — Denise Crosby. Crosby is well known for playing Tasha Yar on the hit series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and tweeted the exciting casting news to her fans, saying, "Thrilled to be part of this epic show and reunite with old friends! @GenieFrancis @finolahughes and Billy Moses!" Fans were ecstatic at the news.
Actor William Moses, whose brother Rick Moses played Hutch the hitman on "GH" in 1980, will play Jeff Webber. Moses has had many TV roles including "The Love Boat," "Falcon Crest," several "Perry Mason" TV movies in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the film "Mystic Pizza." According to Where Hollywood Hides, Moses was discovered by an agent at a Hollywood party and started work in commercials that led him to a long career in acting. He's worked alongside such greats as Demi Moore, Jane Wyman, Robert Foxworth, and Raymond Burr.
Celeb Dirty Laundry points out that not only will this be the first time we see the character Carolyn on "GH," but also that seeing her parents may help Elizabeth solve the mystery of her fragmented memories.