Marianly Tejada And Cooper Van Grootel Tease Season 2 Of One Of Us Is Lying - Exclusive Interview

What's better than a season of nail-biting television that keeps you at the edge of your seat? Two seasons, that's what. Fan favorite "One of Us Is Lying," based on the book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, is hitting Peacock on October 20, and even we didn't know what to expect.

The Bayview Four are back after having been on one of the biggest roller coasters any teen could ever expect to ride. When Simon — the high school student known for starting rumor-mongering online gossip site About That — drops dead in detention in Season 1, suspicions, blame, and fingers are pointed at the four students who too found themselves with their heads on the detention desks. Each had a clear motive for wanting Simon out of the picture, and by the time Season 1 comes to a crashing end, Jake is shot and killed. While the news reports that he ran away, the Bayview Four know differently, and so does "Simon Says" — an anonymous texter who claims to know the truth.

Heart-pounding stuff, right? Well, just imagine if you were one of the actors bringing these embattled characters to life — the twists and turns are off the charts. Ahead of the premiere of Season 2 of "One of Us Is Lying," we sat down with Marianly Tejada, who plays Bronwyn Rojas, and Cooper van Grootel, who brings Nate Macauley to life, to discuss the next chapter for the strife-riddled characters and what viewers can expect. While no spoilers were dropped in the making of this interview, we did get a sense of how Season 2 will differentiate itself from the first iteration of the story, and the actors gave us insight into just how they get into character.