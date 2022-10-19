Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

During this week's episode of "Dancing With The Stars," Trevor Donovan and the rest of the contestants were asked about their most memorable year and created a dance that coincided with that (via Gold Derby). Donovan chose 2009 and revealed that it was so memorable for him because that's when he was fired from his first big acting gig, on "Days of Our Lives."

Fans may remember that Donovan portrayed the character of Jeremy Horton on the soap opera. The son of Mike Horton and Robin Jacobs, Jeremy returned to Salem to stir up some trouble and break some hearts when he began dating Stephanie Johnson. The character fit in well with a group that also included Chelsea Brady, Abigail Deveraux, and Jett Carver. However, Donovan's time in Salem was cut short when the show fired him.

This week, the actor admitted that he was let go from the sudser because he would freeze up and panic while filming scenes. "I was a struggling actor," he said (via Soaps.com). "I had booked 'Days of Our Lives,' a three-year contract. I was so excited. I finally got a job as a working actor, but I would get in front of the camera and just panic. There's similarities here with this dancing stuff. So they fired me."

Now that he's a more seasoned actor, "Days of Our Lives" viewers would likely love to see Donovan return to Salem.