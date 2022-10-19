Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted The Crown To End At A Crucial Point In His Family's Life

It's been nearly six years since "The Crown" debuted on Netflix, and the world hasn't been the same since. Created by Peter Morgan, the series follows the world's most famous monarch along with the personal and political occurrences that defined her time as queen (via IMDb). This global phenomenon has become even more popular since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to CNN, the series logged 17.6 million hours on Netflix the week following the queen's death, making it the "seventh-most watched English-language show on Netflix."

But we mortals aren't the only ones who have been lapping up this fictional drama. Some of the British royals have also tuned in to watch the lives of their on-screen selves unfold, including Queen Elizabeth, as noted by Town & Country. "I heard the queen had watched it," Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the show, shared on "The Today Show." Smith recalled a source telling him Her Majesty "watched in on a projector on a Sunday night."

Other avid fans? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to Mirror, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, "quite liked" the show but has reservations about the upcoming seasons for a certain reason.