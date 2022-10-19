Bath And Body Works Is Officially Entering The Wellness And Beauty Realms

Bath & Body Works first opened in 1990, and since then, they have become one of the biggest mall beauty brands in America, per Racked. If you were raised in the 1990s and 2000s, you have likely purchased something from Bath & Body Works, whether you go for their candles or have created your entire beauty routine out of your favorite Bath & Body Works scent.

And while many mall-based brands have gone to the wayside (think Wet Seal, Limited Too, and Sharper Image), Bath & Body Works has not only survived, it has thrived. According to Statista, in 2021, the company made $7.8 billion in net sales and in 2022, female consumers named the company a leading skincare and cosmetic brand. And while the brand has recently been promoting their retired products, per The U.S. Sun, they have also been making new ones. As of October 2022, Bath & Body Works has entered the wellness and beauty realms. Here's what you can expect from their new brand.