How A Stricter Parenting Style Can Lead To Depression In Kids

Being a parent is tough, and there is always opposing advice for how to raise your kids, often leading to controversial parenting styles. Yet, since many of us may have not grown up in the manner that was best for our emotional and mental well-being, many adults today are trying to do things differently and become better parents than we had ourselves.

Parenting styles tend to run the gamut, from extreme compliance and obedience to barely any at all. Parents who are too lenient and employ permissive parenting, also known as indulgent parenting, tend to have children who are more likely to be unable to follow rules (via Verywell Mind). They may be more aggressive, underachieving, and make poor decisions as well as become more likely to become addicted to substances.

However, a new study says that very strict parents can also greatly — and negatively — impact their child's mental health (via WebMD).