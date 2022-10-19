Why Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Explosive New Book Might End Her Relationship With Jim Bob And Michelle

It's been over a decade since the Duggar family appeared on our TV screens via TLC. The network slated the large brood two reality shows, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," which showed off their everyday life with 19 kids and strict religious values. While they were considered a wholesome family at first, several scandals have tainted their image (via Insider).

Not only have these scandals impacted the way they are seen in the public eye, but it has also built a wedge between some of the children and their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Most notably, Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the eldest of the Duggar daughters, has come forward about how toxic her relationship with Jim Bob was (per E! News). She and her husband, Derrick Dillard, have separated themselves from the family.

Jill may not be the only Duggar daughter at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle for long. One of her sisters is releasing an explosive tell-all book that could change her bond with her parents for good.