Why Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Explosive New Book Might End Her Relationship With Jim Bob And Michelle
It's been over a decade since the Duggar family appeared on our TV screens via TLC. The network slated the large brood two reality shows, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," which showed off their everyday life with 19 kids and strict religious values. While they were considered a wholesome family at first, several scandals have tainted their image (via Insider).
Not only have these scandals impacted the way they are seen in the public eye, but it has also built a wedge between some of the children and their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Most notably, Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the eldest of the Duggar daughters, has come forward about how toxic her relationship with Jim Bob was (per E! News). She and her husband, Derrick Dillard, have separated themselves from the family.
Jill may not be the only Duggar daughter at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle for long. One of her sisters is releasing an explosive tell-all book that could change her bond with her parents for good.
Jinger's new book may cause a rift between herself and the rest of the family
Jinger Duggar Vuolo is no stranger to rebelling against her family (via Cafe Mom). She was the first of the Duggar girls to break the family's traditional rule of women only wearing skirts or dresses and chose to style pants and shorts following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo. While she's been considered the rebel of the bunch for a while now, it seems that her latest move might shift her relationship with her parents long-term.
According to The Sun U.S., Vuolo is releasing a new tell-all book about the strict religious lifestyle she was brought up in. The book is called "Becoming Free Indeed," and is "all about dismantling and leaving the oppressive world of the IBLP." She's speaking of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, the restrictive religion the Duggar family practices.
Fans of Vuolo are worried that by exposing the issues she has with her family's religion that she may be treated like Jill Duggar Dillard and isolated from the group.