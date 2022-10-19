Why A Popular Beauty Product May Increase Your Risk Of Uterine Cancer

As beauty enthusiasts, we've come to expect that when Hailey Bieber posts a 10-step skincare routine, the products she used will almost immediately find themselves in aggressive targeted ads, multiple shopping carts, and drugstore aisles. Predictably, these products will sell out. But this mass-buying may point to how consumers are ready to emulate Bieber without checking ingredients, side effects, and with their doctors. The beauty industry takes its cues from runways, TikToks, and aesthetics: many of these are purely trend-based that are often influenced by the reigning beauty standard. The result is problematic buying behaviors that aren't informed.

Products in the beauty industry are regulated by the FDA in the U.S. and are under the category 'cosmetics.' We, generally, assume that everything on our vanities is safe and tested. However, these products don't need to be FDA-approved. "There are currently no legal requirements for any cosmetic manufacturer marketing products to American consumers to test their products for safety," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb attested. This means that it's up to us to wade through the highly carcinogenic market of lipsticks and eyeshadows and make a conscious purchase.

Recently, a long-term study revealed that a popular hair care product has been linked to increasing the risk of uterine cancer, and this product may disproportionately impact some populations more than others.