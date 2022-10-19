General Hospital's Maurice Benard Conquers One Of His Greatest Fears

In order to maintain authority of a mafia organization that controls the entire Northeastern U.S. sea front, mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) must not allow anyone to see his fears on "General Hospital," otherwise his enemies could take advantage of his perceived 'weakness.' Sonny not only has claustrophobia — due to the fact that his step-father used to lock him in a closet on occasion (via Soap Dirt) — but also must deal with bipolar disorder, much like Benard does in real life, per TV Overmind. Benard has not been afraid to publicly discuss his mental health.

According to AP News, Benard said quarantining in 2020 was hard on his psychological well-being. He stated in an interview that folks should continue to maintain their health, saying, "You can't let that stop you from working out and eating well. You've got to stay out of your thoughts because that's where the demon is."

Benard was on his "GH" co-star Real Andrews' show "Getting Real," and explained that in order to be in the film "Joy," he had to overcome his fear of flying so he could get to the set in Boston. He also went on to explain that managing his bipolar and anxiety has helped open up more acting opportunities for him, and that Sonny provides a good example for viewers who also deal with mental health issues.

Now, Benard once again faced one of his fears and shared it with his adoring fans.