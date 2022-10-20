Donald Trump's Response To Nancy Pelosi's 'Punch Him Out' Comment Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The news footage from the 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building shocked viewers all over the world. But for those who were on the scene at the time, it was considerably more terrifying. They donned gas masks, hid under their seats in the House Gallery, texted loved ones, and evacuated under police cover.

Donald Trump's most faithful supporters — including his own daughter, Ivanka Trump — pleaded with him to call off the protesters, and yet the president waited more than two hours to take action, tweeting a video of himself telling the "very special" rioters, "We love you ... but go home in peace" (via NPR). Moreover, in his address to the nation the following day, Trump refused to say that he had lost the election.

As the investigation into the events of that horrible day continues to unfold, new details are coming to light. One of the more surprising revelations in recent days was new footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shot by her own daughter Alexandra, in which Pelosi described what she really wanted to do to Donald Trump if he dared enter the Capitol: "I'm going to punch him out, I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Pelosi declared.

She doubled down on her statement in an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, adding that "he wouldn't have had the courage to go to the Hill. He is all talk." Trump had some choice things to say about Pelosi in return.