Katherine McNamara Gushes Over The Wild West Fashion In Walker Independence - Exclusive

"It astounds me every single time, the things that they come up with," she says.One of my favorite dresses for the show started as a bolt of fabric. [Costume designer Marian Toy] said, 'We found this fabric in the costume house, and we dyed it to make it more of the tone of our show,'" McNamara continued. "Then suddenly, I come in a few costume sittings later, and it's this gorgeous dress that has been sculpted and crafted." There's no Party City shopping for these elaborate gowns, and it takes quite a bit of work to perfect them.

"I've had entire costume fittings where we have 17 different ruffles, and we have to decide which ruffle and from which stripe of the fabric brings the most to the piece. It's wearable art at this point. And truly, as hot and dusty and challenging as it can be, it's so worth it," McNamara explained. "It brings so much to the show and allows you to immerse yourself in the world. Also, I appreciate the care and the detail and the attention to specificity of not only historical accuracy but artfulness and character through clothing that we get the chance to do on this show. It's a masterpiece."

Okay, but the real question is, how do we get our hands on a gown like this?

