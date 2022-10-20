TikTok Is Buzzing With Questions About Filler Migration. How Common Is It Really?

With over 30 million views, #fillermigration has been trending on TikTok lately, with users posting videos of cosmetic facial fillers that have seemingly "migrated" from their intended injection zones. This influx of content might make you wonder how common this phenomenon is, especially if you're considering some sort of cosmetic filler yourself (per Allure).

To start, dermal fillers are cosmetic injections, not unlike Botox, used to plump or smooth areas of the face (per Cleveland Clinic). As Simply Clinics explains, filler migration occurs when these dermal fillers move from their original injection zone, resulting in the distortion of facial features.

While this can occur at any injection site, it's most commonly seen around the lips. These fillers can migrate to the skin surrounding the mouth, creating a duck or shelf-like appearance above or below the lips (per AEDIT). Because filler procedures are literally intended to enhance the features that filler migrations affect, it's a truly unfortunate occurrence.

So, knowing what filler migration is, exactly how common is it?