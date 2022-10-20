Why You Should Watch The New Movie Ticket To Paradise If You Co-Parent

"Ticket to Paradise" is the latest romantic comedy to hit theaters across the country. The film stars the legendary duo of Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The two actors are long-time friends, and that is obvious as we watch their chemistry on screen.

However, in "Ticket to Paradise," Roberts and Clooney do not play close friends. Quite the opposite, actually. Roberts' Georgia Cotton felt she gave up much of her career when she accepted a proposal from David Cotton (Clooney) on the day of her college graduation. They were young and stupid, Georgia says, and now after a difficult separation, both Georgia and David have moved on, but absolutely can't stand each other. If it were up to them, they would never be in the same room.

There's one problem — the couple has a daughter named Lily together. "Ticket to Paradise" gives a personal look into how parents at odds impact their children and is a must-watch for anyone co-parenting.