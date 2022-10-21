What The New Movie Ticket To Paradise Can Teach Women About Following Their Intuition

There is no denying that romantic comedies in the early 2000s left a bad taste in the mouths of feminists. The storylines were soaked in misogyny and had feminists, like myself, concerned about giving them time and money.

Sure, "Ticket to Paradise" has a storyline where Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) chooses to step away from her life in the United States, where she has a comfortable legal job awaiting her, for a man she meets on vacation in Bali. This may seem completely anti-feminist, but I believe there is a way to view this as an empowering moment for Lily.

Her parents are firmly against her marriage and moving to Bali. However, throughout the film, you can see how Lily is passionate about being on the island. She is genuinely happy, and at one point she turns to her father (George Clooney) and says "I belong here."

Lily chooses to follow her intuition, even if that means taking a big leap of faith. She's leaving behind the comforts of home for a life she feels drawn to, which she knows can be a major risk. However, she's confident in her own intuition and leans in fully, while those closest to her are telling her not to. Instead of viewing this storyline as a woman abandoning a career for a man, we should look at it as a reason for girls everywhere to trust their gut, even if there are risks involved.