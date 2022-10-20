Why Your Next BFF Date Should Involve Seeing Ticket To Paradise

Spoilers ahead!

"Ticket to Paradise" hits theaters today, and critics agree that the romantic comedy starring the iconic Julia Roberts and George Clooney is a lot of fun (via Rotten Tomatoes). The film takes place on the beautiful island of Bali, and with Clooney and Roberts' on-screen chemistry, this is a must-see romantic comedy for fans looking for a feel-good escape to the cinema.

While the bulk of "Ticket to Paradise" is centered around an evolving love story between Lily, played by actress Kaitlyn Dever, and Maxime Bouttier's character Gede, there are more relationships at play. Lily's relationship with her parents, Georgia (Roberts) and David (Clooney) is at the center of the storyline.

While Lily is trying to plan a perfect wedding in line with traditions in Bali and navigating her complicated relationship with her parents, she has one person by her side who she can count on for unconditional support. If you're planning your next BFF date, it should be to the movies to see "Ticket to Paradise" for one special reason.