Whoopi Goldberg Takes Sides In The Meghan Deal Or No Deal Kerfuffle

On "Archetypes with Meghan" the former royal, Meghan Markle, spoke with Paris Hilton about her time on "Deal or No Deal" and how it affected her sense of self. Markle shared, "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel." She explained, "I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

Markle described the regular spray tans she was expected to get before appearing on the show, producers asking her to suck in her stomach on camera, and undergoing intensive beauty routines to meet the producers' standards. "There was a very cookie cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like," she said. "It was solely about our beauty."

She compared her experience to her previous role as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina and being "valued specifically for my brain." She told Hilton of her "Deal or No Deal" role, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."

It isn't at all uncommon for actresses to express mixed feelings around having their looks valued above all else. Jennifer Aniston penned an essay for The Huffington Post about being held to "some warped standard of beauty" in the media, while other actresses have expressed their more positive relationships with being objectified or sexualized.

However, when Whoopi Goldberg and other hosts on "The View" took on this story, the comedian had a different mindset on Markle's past gig.