Here's How Meghan Markle Really Feels About Being Back In The UK

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex made their way back to the U.K. on Saturday to embark on a series of visiting charities (via People). The royal couple was last in the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which was the only time they appeared publicly since they hung up their duties as royal working members.

While they plan to speak publicly, this time they will be representing themselves and not the royal family. Though there may be an assumed lower level of pressure since they aren't working in a royal capacity for this trip, there is still much scrutiny, as well as never-ending drama. For example, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge may not even meet with his brother, Harry, though they're both staying on the Windsor Estate (via BBC). A source tells the Daily Beast that William "won't risk" meeting Harry citing fears of their meeting being publicly discussed.

With tensions high, Meghan recently shared how she feels to be in the U.K. again.