What Meghan And Harry Have Done For The Uvalde Community After Tragic School Shooting

The small town of Uvalde, Texas, was shattered in May 2022 by a horrific school shooting. In a senseless scenario that has sadly become all too familiar in America, an 18-year-old man armed with several rifles entered two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and began firing. Police arrived quickly, but through a series of apparent misjudgments and miscommunications, they waited nearly 90 minutes before confronting the gunman, as reported by the Texas Tribune.

He was eventually killed, but not before taking the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Many mourners came to visit the area and offer comfort to the grieving community. Among them were President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who attended church services and met privately with the victims' devastated families (via Associated Press). But the most unexpected visitor to Uvalde was Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who notably arrived without any notice or fanfare.

Appearing "in a personal capacity as a mother" rather than as a member of the royal family (via People), the duchess laid flowers at a public memorial, donated blood, and helped with a food drive. She was so unobtrusive that many volunteers at the blood drive didn't realize who she was, according to BuzzFeed. Now Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, are giving back to Uvalde in a larger and much more lasting way.