The View Co-Hosts Sound Off About Dame Judi Dench's Reaction To The Crown

"The Crown" Season 5 is almost upon us, but already the hit Netflix show is generating a surprising amount of controversy. Royal watchers believe Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots, and for good reason. The show is tackling a tumultuous period for the royal family in the early '90s. In particular, Princess Diana's crumbling relationship with then-Prince Charles will be excavated in excruciating detail, per People.

In fact, Variety suggested 1992 could be a major focus since that was the year three out of the queen's four adult children separated from their partners. Likewise, Windsor Castle was heavily damaged by a fire, so the period is rife with drama. One person who won't be tuning in to see how it all pans out, though, is Dame Judi Dench. The actor wrote an open letter to The Times, which was shared on Twitter by royal author Omid Scobie, decrying the show.

Dench requested that Netflix include a disclaimer clarifying that "The Crown" is fictionalized, in case viewers are unable to separate fact from fabrication. She argued, "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism." The actor even described certain storylines as "both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent." On the latest episode of "The View," the co-hosts wondered whether Dench was right, or simply underestimating the show's viewers.