Four Reasons Season 5 Of 'The Crown' Will Have King Charles Shaking In His Boots

It's official. King Charles is freaking out about "The Crown" Season 5. Buckingham Palace sources are briefing the media about the Netflix series for the second time in two weeks. In late September, new clips of "The Crown" unveiled the drama at the heart of Season 5, the conflict between Charles and his then-wife Princess Diana. Almost immediately after the new video dropped, The Telegraph reported a royal insider told them that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary." The royal source threw shade at Netflix, saying the streaming giant had "no qualms about mangling people's reputations" and added, "there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this."

On October 13, The Sun claimed "The Crown" Season 5 was a "character assassination of Charles." Once again, a royal insider spilled to the outlet how mean the Netflix series is, especially Charles and Camilla. A palace source told The Sun, "There's a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago but are still raw for those involved ... millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary."

One thing the new king shouldn't be upset about? "The Crown" cast hunky Dominic West as Charles in Season 5, bringing a bit of Hollywood to the new monarch. But there are four reasons "The Crown" Season 5 will have Charles shaking in his boots.