Netflix Finally Adds An Important Disclaimer To The Crown

Imagine watching your family's life portrayed on screen in a binge-worthy Netflix show that everyone and their mother watches. That's the reality for the royals, who are the subject of the immensely popular series "The Crown."

Royal reactions to the series are mixed, but from Prince Harry to queen consort Camilla, senior family members have admitted to watching. For her part, the wife of the new King reportedly takes in "The Crown" with a sense of humor. As a friend told Vanity Fair previously, "I imagine she'll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it." And the Duke of Sussex told James Corden, "I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself..." (via EW).

In Harry's mind, the Netflix show isn't pretending it's news and he noted that he understands the series is a work of fiction "loosely based on the truth." Although the duke knows he is not tuning in for a portrayal that is 100% true to life, fans may not always see the distinction between what's on the screen and reality. Perhaps this is why an important disclaimer has been added to the sneak peek of what's coming in season 5.