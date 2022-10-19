Dame Judi Dench Has Harsh Words For Netflix Over The Crown

As Netflix's hit show "The Crown" — which tells a fictionalized version of the very real events in the life of Queen Elizabeth II — heads into its fifth season, it's getting closer and closer to the present day. Season 5, the penultimate season, will start in 1990 and run through, likely, at least the early 1990s, which included what Queen Elizabeth called her "annus horribilis," per Harper's Bazaar UK. The teaser of Season 5 of "The Crown" – which is coming out on November 9 — showed that there will be a focus on the separation of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, which happened in 1992. This is when Prince Harry reportedly wants "The Crown" to end.

There will also be a storyline about Prince Philip pursuing an affair with friend Penny Knatchbull, per The Sun. People have called it out as being in poor taste considering the queen's death in September 2022. The queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, told The Sun the story was "cruel rubbish." Another contentious and fictional storyline is about Prince Charles consulting with Sir John Major, the prime minister at the time, about getting the queen to abdicate, according to The Guardian. Sir Major called it a "barrel-load of malicious nonsense," via BBC, and Dame Judi Dench has now added her voice to the critics of Netflix's "The Crown."