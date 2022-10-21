Kylie Cosmetics' Newest Collab Is Completely Unexpected

While being a member of the famous Kardashian/Jenner clan brings a certain level of fame, Kylie Jenner has created her own brand — literally. Kylie Cosmetics started out with the simple Kylie Lip Kit, and has turned into a billion-dollar company, as noted by L'Officiel.

"Whether I'm getting my makeup done with my glam team for a shoot, or doing my own makeup at home, I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful and I want to share that feeling with you guys," Jenner writes on the Kylie Cosmetics website. "I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I love and use every single day to create my looks."

Over the years, Kylie Cosmetics has expanded to include makeup of all kinds, as well as Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby. With a family full of famous faces, it's no wonder she's also collaborated with both her mom and her sister to create the Kris Collection and Kendall Collection. And there's more collaborations, too.