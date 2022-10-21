Kylie Cosmetics' Newest Collab Is Completely Unexpected
While being a member of the famous Kardashian/Jenner clan brings a certain level of fame, Kylie Jenner has created her own brand — literally. Kylie Cosmetics started out with the simple Kylie Lip Kit, and has turned into a billion-dollar company, as noted by L'Officiel.
"Whether I'm getting my makeup done with my glam team for a shoot, or doing my own makeup at home, I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful and I want to share that feeling with you guys," Jenner writes on the Kylie Cosmetics website. "I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I love and use every single day to create my looks."
Over the years, Kylie Cosmetics has expanded to include makeup of all kinds, as well as Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby. With a family full of famous faces, it's no wonder she's also collaborated with both her mom and her sister to create the Kris Collection and Kendall Collection. And there's more collaborations, too.
Revealed: Kylie Cosmetics' Batman collaboration
After teasing on her personal and company Instagram accounts with stylized costumes and custom makeup looks, Kylie Jenner dropped the Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collection on October 19.
"Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and I've always been a huge fan of Batman," Jenner said in a statement, as reported by Luxury Launches. "This year I drew inspiration from the incredible library of Batman comics to create a collection that would influence so many Halloween looks."
On the Kylie Cosmetics website, you can purchase the Batman Pressed Powder eyeshadow palette featuring 15 shades packed into a comic-like book, complete with Batman comic panels; colors include Batmobile, City Needs Me, Bat-Signal, and Riddle Me This. The Batman Lip Set has Pow! and Bat glosses, as well as a Catwoman lip paint. A Batman Mini Eyeliner Set and Batman Highlighter complete the makeup. You can also purchase a Batman Makeup Pouch to hold all your goodies. And if you're a true fan, the Batman Bundle includes everything, including a special Batman Tin PR Box.
Reaction to Batman x Kylie Cosmetics
Fans of Kylie Cosmetics are thrilled with the DC Comics collaboration, and the resulting Batman x Kylie Cosmetics products, taking to Instagram to express their glee over the makeup collection. "The packaging is everything," wrote one admirer. "Such a gorgeous and iconic collection. Love the OG graphics," shared another.
Batman lovers are also invested in the collection. One person shared on Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, "I am obsessed and my boyfriend is also obsessed and he wants me to buy everything so HE can put it on display." Other DC Comics fans clamored for more. "Would love to see a Poison Ivy or Harley Quinn collection," commented one person.
As for Kylie Jenner herself, she posted a video of herself getting ready, using the Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collection. "The blue is so insane," she commented about the eyeshadow Bold. On the same video, Gwen Stefani added her opinion, writing, "So pretty." Batman has never looked so beautiful!