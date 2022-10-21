The Royal Mint Is About To Give Queen Elizabeth And King Charles The Harry Potter Treatment

For fans, it might be hard to believe that the very first book in the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling was released a full twenty-five years ago, but it's true! The book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone just turned the big 2 5, and because Rowling and her initial book are both British, England is celebrating the anniversary in a very special way (via The Mirror).

This week, the Royal Mint released the first of what will be a series of commemorative coins featuring Harry Potter characters. Two different coins will be released this year, while the next two will be released the following year. The first two coins will feature a deeply-significant British figure: the late Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, the two coins set to be released next year will feature King Charles.

The first coin in the collection features the star of the world-altering series about a boy who lived under the stairs: Harry Potter himself.