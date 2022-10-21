Meghan Markle Faces Even More Heat For Her Deal Or No Deal Comments Following Unearthed Clip

Talking about the year she appeared on the game show, the Duchess of Sussex said, "It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains." Meghan Markle went on to share that while she was grateful for the job, she didn't like how it made her feel "which was: not smart." She also copped to feeling like a "bimbo" on stage (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Meghan also detailed, "I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage." She added that she felt "reduced" as well.

Several celebrities were quick to condemn Meghan's characterization of her time on "Deal or No Deal," including Megyn Kelly, who said on her SiriusXM show that the royal "knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it" (via New York Post). Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg talked about the episode on "The View," saying in part, "That's TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that's what the show was" (via People).

Now, Meghan is at the receiving end of even more backlash after a clip of her brief appearance on "90210" has come back to haunt her (via Page Six).