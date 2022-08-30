The One Word Mariah Carey Uttered That Had Meghan Markle Flabbergasted

When you hear diva and Mariah Carey in the same sentence, you're probably thinking the singer is talking about herself, but no. On the second episode of Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, Carey called the Duchess of Sussex a diva (via Spotify), and let's just say, it stressed Meghan out. She said on the podcast: "I started to sweat a little bit... I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

Meghan voiced that she couldn't relate to the diva attitude and aesthetic, explaining on the podcast, "And yes, the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it's not something that I connect to. But, it, for you it's been a huge part of your..." That's when Carey chimed in, "You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan."

Carey quickly explained that being seen as a diva wasn't necessarily a bad thing. "In that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational," the duchess noted. "And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it's mind-blowing to me" (per Us Weekly).

The Cut divulged that future guests joining the duchess on "Archetypes" include Margaret Cho, Issa Rae, Constance Wu, and more.