Megan Fox Just Debuted The Perfect Spooky Month Mani

Having a fiancé who has his own nail polish line means you have to step up your already stellar nail art game. Megan Fox is up to the challenge.

Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, founded UN/DN LAQR. "[It's] the Willy Wonka of what beauty is to become," he told Allure. Both Baker and Fox are fans of the manicure, and have sported coordinating ones on the red carpet. Brittney Boyce, a celebrity manicurist, shared with Page Six, "They like to match." Boyce did the duo's nails for both their official couple, red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in 2020, as well as for the Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

Fox herself has had several Instagram mani hits. Her LGBTQIA multi-colored nails drew over 3.3 million likes on Instagram, while her lime-green mani with a "business casual Bratz doll" vibe has over 2.3 million admirers. Her most recent creation is causing a stir, too.