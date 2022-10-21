Everything We Know About The Arrest Of Welcome To Plathville Star Kim Plath

Reality TV fans were shocked on October 20 after US Weekly shared the news on the arrest of Kim Plath by tweeting: "#WelcometoPlathville's Kim Plath was arrested for driving under the influence, property damage, and personal injury." What? When fans first met the matriarch of TLC's "Welcome to Plathville," Kim and her husband Barry raised their nine kids with rules that made The Duggars seem progressive. The Plath kids "never had a soda, don't know who Spiderman or Tom Brady is, and have never watched TV," according to TLC. But many "Welcome to Plathville" fans turned against Kim and Barry after the couple grew estranged from their four oldest children.

According to YouTube Vlogger "Without A Crystal Ball," Kim and Barry believed their daughter-in-law Olivia Plath was possessed by evil spirits. The vlogger reported that the Plaths blame Olivia for bringing her "evil" to her husband, Ethan Plath, and siblings Micah and Moriah Plath. And by evil, Kim and Barry meant that Olivia introduced their son to Coca-Cola and let him watch television. By "Welcome to Plathville" Season 2, Ethan and Plath had cut off contact, and teenagers Micah and Moriah had moved out.

It's been a rough year for the Plath family. In June, Kim and Barry Plath shared sad relationship news, announcing they were separating. People reported that the Plaths decided to divorce in July. But here is everything we know about the arrest of Kim, the "Welcome to Plathville" star.