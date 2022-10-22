Why Buckingham Palace Is Being Blamed For Scandals Surrounding The Crown

"The Crown" season 5 isn't even out yet, and it's causing drama. Thanks to some leaked plot points, some have been critical of the Netflix series and the potential for viewers to struggle to differentiate fact from fiction. One supposed plot point that's caused contention involves a conversation between King Charles III and former British prime minister John Major, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne and put Charles in charge. A spokesperson for Major said that the series was "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" (via RadioTimes), while royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that "The Crown" was "doing significant damage to people's perception of history and their perception of the royal family" (via the Daily Mail).

In response, "The Crown's writer Peter Morgan said (via Variety) that while the 1990s, in which this series is set, was a tumultuous time for Charles, "that doesn't mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to him, or the monarchy. The show certainly isn't." Netflix has since added a disclaimer to the trailer for season 5 (via YouTube), writing that the series is "inspired by real events" and is a "fictionalized dramatization."

But while the show continues to receive criticism, most recently from actress Judi Dench in a letter to the editor of The Times, who called the series "crude" and "cruel," some are blaming the Palace itself for the scandals surrounding "The Crown."