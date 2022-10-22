Where You Can Buy The Jewelry Meghan Markle Styled For Her Variety Photoshoot

In her first interview following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, recalled the "nice warmth" the monarch gave as she got to know her. "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her," she told Variety magazine. "It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband.'"

Markle spoke with the press a month before the queen's death in a feature for New York Magazine's The Cut. Speaking about her life back in California, she criticized the rules of the royal institution and its relationship with the British media when it came to sharing photos of her children. In her interview with Variety, however, Markle is much more candid about how people view her and their misconceptions. "I think what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is much noise, is that you become dehumanized," she explained. "But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don't treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way."

Speaking of looks, Markle was styled in four gorgeous outfits for her cover interview with Variety, featuring a variety of minimalist, statement jewelry — and here's where you can buy them.